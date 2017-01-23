Councilor listed as defendant in city...

Councilor listed as defendant in citya s Chico Scrap Metal legal action

Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Kim Scott stands Jan. 2 next to Owen Scott, 7, a fourth generation recycler with Chico Scrap Metal who points to the iron pile as he distinguishes the different between tin and iron. Chico >> The City Council is alleging the Chico Scrap Metal referendum effort was invalid for reasons including procedural errors, according to a complaint filed Monday at the Butte County Superior Court in Chico.

Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

