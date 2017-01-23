Councilor listed as defendant in citya s Chico Scrap Metal legal action
Kim Scott stands Jan. 2 next to Owen Scott, 7, a fourth generation recycler with Chico Scrap Metal who points to the iron pile as he distinguishes the different between tin and iron. Chico >> The City Council is alleging the Chico Scrap Metal referendum effort was invalid for reasons including procedural errors, according to a complaint filed Monday at the Butte County Superior Court in Chico.
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Massive Tweeter Fraud
|4 hr
|Orange One
|1
|Dirty Don resigns from his businesses; Retains ...
|4 hr
|Bob Hates Jews
|13
|Trump Goes To War
|6 hr
|a-citizen
|2
|Biggest Crowds Ever!
|13 hr
|TrumpWorld Solution
|4
|Dirty Dons Press Secretary Spitzer, BORN TO LIE...
|Tue
|sonLIKE daddy
|1
|Dirty Don's DisApproval Rate is 55%, Lowest in ...
|Tue
|BiggestLoserDon
|1
|ab 1461
|Tue
|Not Guilty
|6
