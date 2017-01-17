Council vows to help with police staf...

Council vows to help with police staffing, homeless issues

Chico >> The City Council vowed Tuesday to address police staffing and homeless problems, but how that will play out remains to be seen. One commitment was to approve a police staffing plan that incrementally adds 13 officers to make the department's sworn total 105.

