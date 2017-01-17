Cops, poverty and appointments

The Chico City Council's agenda on Tuesday included discussions of homelessness and police staffing, issues almost guaranteed to get community members worked up. The council, however, was first thrown into a tizzy over a new procedure for appointing members of city commissions.

