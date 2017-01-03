Childrena s choir to start 16th season
The Children's Choir of Chico is starting its 16th spring season beginning the week of Jan. 9 with registration and rehearsals. Those who join learn to read and write music, sing in varied languages and learn songs from many genres, including great art, Broadway tunes, spirituals, patriotic songs, traditional songs, and folk music from around the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wondering
|12 min
|Still Wondering
|3
|The $1TRILLION "Great Wall of Trump" to be pa...
|1 hr
|a-citizen
|2
|Trump FAILS to understand the Gravity of the Ru...
|1 hr
|a-citizen
|2
|Putin wanted Trump
|7 hr
|Bob is Pathetic
|2
|Obamacare Repealed and Replaced With Superior T...
|Fri
|Peeee Owed
|6
|No end to the LIES
|Fri
|a-citizen
|41
|President elect Trump
|Fri
|a-citizen
|63
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC