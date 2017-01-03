Chico to seek federal grants for airp...

Chico to seek federal grants for airport work

4 hrs ago

Chico >> Two projects at the Chico Municipal Airport are inching toward action as the city tries to land more funding for them. The projects involve reconstructing Taxiway A and Runway 13L-31R.

Chico, CA

