Chico students to attend inauguration

Yesterday

Chico >> When Donald Trump takes the oath of office on Friday, becoming the 45th president of the United States, a group of local students will be in the crowd, watching history happen right before their eyes. Three students from Pleasant Valley and Chico high schools will travel to Washington, D.C., this week to watch the inauguration with PV teacher Beth Burton.

