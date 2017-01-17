Chico students to attend inauguration
Chico >> When Donald Trump takes the oath of office on Friday, becoming the 45th president of the United States, a group of local students will be in the crowd, watching history happen right before their eyes. Three students from Pleasant Valley and Chico high schools will travel to Washington, D.C., this week to watch the inauguration with PV teacher Beth Burton.
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump to enter office with HISTORY'S LOWEST App...
|3 hr
|a-citizen
|14
|Trump Disapproval Rating BEFORE the Inauguratio...
|6 hr
|FoxNumbers
|4
|Vlad Trump to DANCE to his boyfriend Vlad Putin...
|10 hr
|Entertainment
|1
|NO post Inaugural Honeymoon for the TRUMPSTER!
|10 hr
|theEND
|1
|A list of companies that have left the USA (Jan '12)
|11 hr
|Buryman
|26
|Vald Putin to walk Penn Ave Hand in Hand with T...
|11 hr
|A Love Story
|1
|Vlad Putin DEFENDS his buddy Vlad Trump!
|11 hr
|comeDonnyCome
|1
