Chico police hope for traffic division, 13 more officers
Chico >> Next budget season could mean the reinstatement of the city's police traffic division and the addition of four sworn police officers. That's the goal of Chico Police Chief Michael O'Brien and community group Beautiful, Clean and Safe, which developed the strategic police staffing plan adopted by the City Council in 2014 .
