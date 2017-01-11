Chico police gang unit probes pair of...

Chico police gang unit probes pair of weekend shootings

Chico >> The Chico Police Department's gang unit is investigating a pair of shootings that left three people with non-life-threatening injuries over the weekend, Police Chief Mike O'Brien said Tuesday. O'Brien added, however, that the police have not concluded whether the shootings were connected or related to gang activity.

