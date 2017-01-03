Chico man sentenced in deadly hit-and-run crash

Oroville >> A Chico man Thursday was sentenced to four years in prison for a hit-and-run crash in November that left a pedestrian dead, prosecutors said. Jason Robinson, 25, was sentenced by a Butte County Superior Court judge after pleading no contest Nov. 29 to a felony count of hit-and-run resulting in death and a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol.

