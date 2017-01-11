Chico man charged in fatal hit-and-run of 20-year-old woman pleads not guilty

Oroville >> The man accused of drunken driving in the hit-and-run death of a Chico woman has pleaded not guilty. Bryan Dawson, 24, entered the plea Wednesday in Butte County Superior Court to charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or greater causing injury.

