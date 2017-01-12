Chico fire study evaluates staffing, ...

Chico fire study evaluates staffing, station locations

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Chico Fire Station 6 is a converted transmission shop. The station, seen Tuesday on Nord Avenue in Chico, may be traded for Cal Fire-Butte County Station 42, which is projected to make both departments more efficient and better accomplish the goals of the city and county fire departments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Obama's legacy 14 hr a-citizen 5
Chico homeless problem is getting worse 15 hr --Crack Rabbit-- 5
Jeff Sessions To Implement Voter ID 18 hr Franklin 2
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) 20 hr a-citizen 493
Intel Report Not What Democrats Wanted Fri a-citizen 3
Thank you firefighters. (Jul '14) Fri Tonka X4 158
The End of the Chico Topix Forum Fri Godfrey 9
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Cuba
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,187 • Total comments across all topics: 277,922,370

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC