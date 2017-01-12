Chico fire study evaluates staffing, station locations
Chico Fire Station 6 is a converted transmission shop. The station, seen Tuesday on Nord Avenue in Chico, may be traded for Cal Fire-Butte County Station 42, which is projected to make both departments more efficient and better accomplish the goals of the city and county fire departments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama's legacy
|14 hr
|a-citizen
|5
|Chico homeless problem is getting worse
|15 hr
|--Crack Rabbit--
|5
|Jeff Sessions To Implement Voter ID
|18 hr
|Franklin
|2
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|20 hr
|a-citizen
|493
|Intel Report Not What Democrats Wanted
|Fri
|a-citizen
|3
|Thank you firefighters. (Jul '14)
|Fri
|Tonka X4
|158
|The End of the Chico Topix Forum
|Fri
|Godfrey
|9
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC