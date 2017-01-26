Chico economic center marks 30 years
Chico >> Years of work on behalf of small businesses in Northern California is what the Center for Economic Development has achieved over its 30-year life. The center, associated with Chico State University, just launched the year with its 17th annual North State Economic Forecast Conference last week.
