Chico crime rate dips in 2016

Chico >> Violent crime decreased in Chico in 2016 as the Police Department continued to bolster its force and put more officers on the street. There were also zero homicides in the city - a number that left the department's top officers knocking on wood and scratching their heads trying to recall the last year without a homicide.

