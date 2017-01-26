Chico crime rate dips in 2016
Chico >> Violent crime decreased in Chico in 2016 as the Police Department continued to bolster its force and put more officers on the street. There were also zero homicides in the city - a number that left the department's top officers knocking on wood and scratching their heads trying to recall the last year without a homicide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thank you firefighters. (Jul '14)
|9 hr
|a-citizen
|161
|Trump RUNS PRIVATE EMAIL System from the White ...
|Fri
|one-citizen
|10
|Fit One Athletic Club Lies (Aug '08)
|Fri
|Not Dead One
|228
|Soros Whipping Boy NEGGIR-O Had Lowest Ever App...
|Fri
|a-citizen
|3
|Democrats Are Mindless TOOLS!
|Fri
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|2
|PRESIDENT TRUMP Has 59 Percent Approval Rating
|Fri
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|2
|Dirty Don resigns from his businesses; Retains ...
|Fri
|TrumpWorld Solution
|22
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC