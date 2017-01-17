Chico City Plaza restrooms open for 24/7 use
Modifications have been made to help curb vandalism and ease maintenance inside the revamped restrooms at City Plaza in downtown Chico. The restrooms will now remain open 24/7 and the city hopes it will encourage more families to visit the park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Over 60 Congressmen WILL NOT Attend Inauguratio...
|28 min
|PutinNbuddies
|1
|Trump is Criminal, Corrupt and TREASONOUS!
|1 hr
|alreadyDOWNlow
|1
|Trump Disapproval Rating BEFORE the Inauguratio...
|1 hr
|SadSadSad
|6
|Obama Frees Manning
|2 hr
|a-citizen
|2
|Trump to enter office with HISTORY'S LOWEST App...
|16 hr
|a-citizen
|14
|Vlad Trump to DANCE to his boyfriend Vlad Putin...
|Tue
|Entertainment
|1
|NO post Inaugural Honeymoon for the TRUMPSTER!
|Tue
|theEND
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC