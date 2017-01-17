Chico City Plaza restrooms open for 2...

Chico City Plaza restrooms open for 24/7 use

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Modifications have been made to help curb vandalism and ease maintenance inside the revamped restrooms at City Plaza in downtown Chico. The restrooms will now remain open 24/7 and the city hopes it will encourage more families to visit the park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Over 60 Congressmen WILL NOT Attend Inauguratio... 28 min PutinNbuddies 1
Trump is Criminal, Corrupt and TREASONOUS! 1 hr alreadyDOWNlow 1
Trump Disapproval Rating BEFORE the Inauguratio... 1 hr SadSadSad 6
Obama Frees Manning 2 hr a-citizen 2
Trump to enter office with HISTORY'S LOWEST App... 16 hr a-citizen 14
Vlad Trump to DANCE to his boyfriend Vlad Putin... Tue Entertainment 1
NO post Inaugural Honeymoon for the TRUMPSTER! Tue theEND 1
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Butte County was issued at January 18 at 4:39AM PST

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,218 • Total comments across all topics: 278,024,820

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC