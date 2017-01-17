Chico Chamber honors hard-working mem...

Chico Chamber honors hard-working members, residents

Winners of the 2017 Chico Chamber of Commerce awards pose for a picture Thursday at Sierra Nevada in Chico. Katie Simmons, left, President & CEO of Chico Chamber of Commerce, stands with winners Pat Conroy of Conroy Construction; Rosalie Thomas; Toni Scott of Morrison & Co.; Rick Anderson; Brooke Smith of Courtyard & Residence Inn by Marriott; and Judy Sitton; Mark Francis of Golden Valley Bank; Samuel Brenden-Rhode; Brett Sanders of Farmers Insurance; Valerie Reddemann of HeroCMO; Chico Police Chief Mike O'Brien; and Holly Sitton.

