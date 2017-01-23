Chico bank releases year-end results
Chico >> Chico-based Golden Valley Bank released its year-end report, noting all-time highs in assets, deposits and loans, but a decline in net income because of a one-time action. The 2016 net income was $1,521,752, or 74 cents were share, down from $1,539,330 or 77 cents per share, for 2015.
