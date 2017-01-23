Chico bank releases year-end results

Chico bank releases year-end results

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Chico >> Chico-based Golden Valley Bank released its year-end report, noting all-time highs in assets, deposits and loans, but a decline in net income because of a one-time action. The 2016 net income was $1,521,752, or 74 cents were share, down from $1,539,330 or 77 cents per share, for 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Biggest Crowds Ever! 26 min Knows Bob Mulholland 3
Dirty Don resigns from his businesses; Retains ... 1 hr TumpWorld Solution 3
Trump Goes To War 5 hr Seatbelt 1
Dirty Dons Press Secretary Spitzer, BORN TO LIE... 8 hr sonLIKE daddy 1
Dirty Don's DisApproval Rate is 55%, Lowest in ... 8 hr BiggestLoserDon 1
ab 1461 12 hr Not Guilty 6
Proof Democrats Are Mentally Ill 20 hr ANONYMOUS 4
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,566 • Total comments across all topics: 278,216,935

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC