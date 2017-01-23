Chapman Night Out slated for Thursday

Chapman Night Out slated for Thursday

The monthly Chapman Night Out with music, food, games and crafts will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Dorothy F. Johnson Center, 775 E. 16th St., Chico.

