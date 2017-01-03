Centerville Road reduced to one lane ...

Centerville Road reduced to one lane because of storm damage

10 hrs ago

Late Monday night, a tree fell about a mile beyond the Honey Run Covered Bridge, blocking part of the road and undermining the roadway. Butte County crews installed stop signs and orange cones in the area to slow traffic down and help cars navigate the debris-covered site.



