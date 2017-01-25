Cars trapped on flooded road near Chico

Cars trapped on flooded road near Chico

The Sacramento River flooded a road southwest of Chico on Tuesday, leaving drivers who tried to cross stuck in the water. Traffic cam video confirms slick highways as a blizzard warning is in effect for parts of the Sierra, a rarity and the first issued in the past nine years, said Scott McGuire, a forecaster for the National Weather Service based in Reno, Nevada.

