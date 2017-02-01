CARD survey coming in late Feburary
Chico >> During the week of Feb. 20, hundreds of Chico households will be getting calls, asking for a few minutes of time to answer some questions about recreation. The survey is sponsored by the Chico Area Recreation and Park District, which wants to know residents' feelings about recreation and CARD itself.
