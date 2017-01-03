Butte County homeless point in time count coming, volunteer surveyors sought
Two homeless people walk along the levee by the Feather River near Montgomery Street in Oroville last year. A countywide point in time survey of the homeless will be conducted Jan. 25. What is it like for those living without a home in Butte County? The point in time survey aims to find out.
