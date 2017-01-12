Butte County drying out, cleaning up
Fast-moving muddy water is seen in Butte Creek, widened by the storm near the Oro-Chico Highway bridge south of Chico on Wednesday. North state residents spent much of Wednesday drying out from this week's storms, appreciative of the lack of downpours and gentler winds.
