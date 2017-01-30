Burglar steals more than $15,000 in b...

Burglar steals more than $15,000 in bicycles, parts

Chico >> A Chico resident lost more than $15,000 in bicycles and bicycle parts after someone burglarized his garage while he was asleep. Chico police responded to a residential burglary in the 300 block of Black Oak Drive shortly before 8:45 a.m. Friday.

