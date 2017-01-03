Breaking the bank

Breaking the bank

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: NewsReview.com

About the author: Dr. Richard Ek is a retired Chico State University journalism professor and department chairman who contributes frequently to the Chico News & Review. The city of Chico is in financial trouble because it spends more than it takes in, and Greg Jones wants everybody in town to know about it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
No end to the LIES 21 min Killer Kowalski 20
Donny "The Clown Face" Trump, Americas elected ... 23 min Killer Kowalski 3
Trump PARTIES the New Year in with "Joey 'NO SO... 24 min Killer Kowalski 4
GOP Guts Ethics Panel 4 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 19
Trump wants to "Make America Sick Again"! 7 hr tedNugentTrump 3
Trump wears more make up than his IMMIGRANT WIF... 8 hr ClownCar 8
The PUNKPEOTUS hates America 11 hr Thomas 1
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Butte County was issued at January 04 at 2:37PM PST

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,571 • Total comments across all topics: 277,612,801

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC