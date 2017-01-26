Biblio File: Michael Halldorsona s memoir looks back at coming of age during Vietnam War
His memoir tells “the story of a young man from a small northern California town who, with no clear direction in life, joined the Navy and came of age aboard a destroyer during the Vietnam War.” The tale of Halldorson's two tours of duty aboard the USS Hopewell is written with honesty and self-deprecating good humor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Save Web Pages from trump
|9 min
|Sanity
|3
|PRESIDENT TRUMP Has 59 Percent Approval Rating
|1 hr
|Middle of the road
|5
|Why The Democrat Party Is Dead In America
|1 hr
|Sunlight Disinfects
|2
|Soros Whipping Boy NEGGIR-O Had Lowest Ever App...
|1 hr
|Middle of the road
|4
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|1 hr
|WelbyMD
|495
|Government Using Facial Recognition Of Proteste...
|1 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|1
|Soros Will Soon Be Arrested And His Wealth Conf...
|1 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC