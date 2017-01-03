Biblio File: Gutsy book takes childre...

Biblio File: Gutsy book takes children on digestible tour

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Chico resident Janice Condon , a retired occupational therapist, writes in an author's note in her new children's book that “the overuse of antibiotics in childhood” took its toll when she reached middle age. She joined a local group which followed nutrition principles of the Weston A. Price Foundation , emphasizing “nutrient-dense foods” .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump FAILS to understand the Gravity of the Ru... 1 hr a-citizen 7
Here is one 8 hr Morning One 4
Trump Believes "The ESQUIRE" Newsrag is Real News! Sun 666fff666 1
Intel Report Not What Democrats Wanted Sun Bob is Always Wrong 1
News Relatives reach out to homeless Chico man (Jul '10) Sun Purplebrian 47
Wondering Sat Lipstick 4
The $1TRILLION "Great Wall of Trump" to be pa... Jan 7 a-citizen 2
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Butte County was issued at January 09 at 3:39PM PST

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,374 • Total comments across all topics: 277,758,210

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC