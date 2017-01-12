Biblio File: Complicated stories draw...

Biblio File: Complicated stories draw detectives together

Sunday Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Chico writer Marie Sutro evokes the gritty reality of police investigations in a stunning debut novel of violence, eroticism, and suspense that holds the reader in its grip until the very end. In “Dark Associations” a serial killer, a psychopath obsessed with medieval torture methods, horribly mutilates a succession of young women whose bodies each bear the brand of the ancient Norse thorn symbol.

