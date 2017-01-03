Advanced Clinical Hires New Senior Vi...

Advanced Clinical Hires New Senior Vice President, Staffing

Advanced Clinical, a clinical development organization providing full-service CRO, FSP, quality and validation, and strategic talent acquisition services, today announced the addition of Steve Matas, Senior Vice President, Staffing, to its leadership team. Mr. Matas brings over 20 years of strategic staffing experience across the information technology and life sciences industries.

