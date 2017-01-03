Advanced Clinical Hires New Senior Vice President, Staffing
Advanced Clinical, a clinical development organization providing full-service CRO, FSP, quality and validation, and strategic talent acquisition services, today announced the addition of Steve Matas, Senior Vice President, Staffing, to its leadership team. Mr. Matas brings over 20 years of strategic staffing experience across the information technology and life sciences industries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wondering
|9 hr
|Mo Wondering
|5
|O-Scummer is a Dirty Lying Blue-lip Garbage NGR!
|18 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|1
|I Love These Blue-lip O-Scummer Shows, I LAUGH ...
|18 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|1
|Trump FAILS to understand the Gravity of the Ru...
|18 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
|Here is one
|Mon
|Morning One
|4
|Trump Believes "The ESQUIRE" Newsrag is Real News!
|Jan 8
|666fff666
|1
|Intel Report Not What Democrats Wanted
|Jan 8
|Bob is Always Wrong
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC