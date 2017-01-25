Activist to talk about drone assassinations at Chico library Sunday
Drone activist Brian Terrell will talk about drone assassinations and how they violate international law and put Americans in danger of terrorism at home and abroad. He has protested against remote control killings in 2009 and participated in nonviolent protests around the country and abroad.
