Activist to talk about drone assassin...

Activist to talk about drone assassinations at Chico library Sunday

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Drone activist Brian Terrell will talk about drone assassinations and how they violate international law and put Americans in danger of terrorism at home and abroad. He has protested against remote control killings in 2009 and participated in nonviolent protests around the country and abroad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Massive Tweeter Fraud 2 hr TumpWorld Solution 3
Dirty Don resigns from his businesses; Retains ... 3 hr TumpWorld Solution 16
Trump Goes To War 11 hr a-citizen 2
Biggest Crowds Ever! 18 hr TrumpWorld Solution 4
Dirty Dons Press Secretary Spitzer, BORN TO LIE... Tue sonLIKE daddy 1
Dirty Don's DisApproval Rate is 55%, Lowest in ... Tue BiggestLoserDon 1
ab 1461 Tue Not Guilty 6
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,577 • Total comments across all topics: 278,255,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC