15 Minutes

If you're hungry for a hearty breakfast, hung over or just want to feel a little love and kindness in the morning, Marcella Morse is ready to please. Patrons at The Roost diner on Park Avenue, where Morse works, are frequent targets of her well-honed congeniality, often greeted with a "Good morning, honey" or "Would you like some coffee, honey?" Not unlike June Cleaver, Morse stands behind the counter with her pot of coffee and her smiling face.
