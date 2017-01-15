15 Minutes

15 Minutes

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: NewsReview.com

If you're hungry for a hearty breakfast, hung over or just want to feel a little love and kindness in the morning, Marcella Morse is ready to please. Patrons at The Roost diner on Park Avenue, where Morse works, are frequent targets of her well-honed congeniality, often greeted with a "Good morning, honey" or "Would you like some coffee, honey?" Not unlike June Cleaver, Morse stands behind the counter with her pot of coffee and her smiling face.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump raises $90 Mil from the DC SWAMP for his ... 11 min a-citizen 2
Thank you firefighters. (Jul '14) 3 hr Cat lover 157
The End of the Chico Topix Forum 4 hr Another Big One 8
Chico homeless problem is getting worse Thu a-citizen 4
Obama's legacy Thu a-citizen 3
Wondering Tue Nancy Pelhozi is ... 6
Democrats Helpless as Sessions Heads to Hill Tue Nancy Pelhozi is ... 2
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,073 • Total comments across all topics: 277,878,700

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC