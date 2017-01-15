15 Minutes

Six years ago, when Marie Sutro and her husband, Dave, moved to Chico from the Bay Area, she saw it as an opportunity to set aside her corporate job and concentrate on one of her passions: writing. After completing several smaller projects, Sutro buckled down and penned her first published novel, Dark Associations , which hits stands Tuesday .

