Viking victory parade Wednesday afternoon in downtown Chico
Chico >> A number of streets in downtown Chico will be closed Wednesday afternoon for a parade honoring the Pleasant Valley High School state champion football team. The Vikings topped St. Anthony 50-49 in overtime Saturday night in Long Beach to win the Division 4-A championship.
