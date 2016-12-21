Trading hands: Chicoa s Our Hands scu...

Trading hands: Chicoa s Our Hands sculpture restoration goes to council

There are 1 comment on the Chico Enterprise-Record story from Sunday Dec 18, titled Trading hands: Chicoa s Our Hands sculpture restoration goes to council. In it, Chico Enterprise-Record reports that:

Enterprise-Record "Our Hands" sculpture seen in downtown Chico on Friday is in need of restoration work. The City Council at its meeting Tuesday will decide if the city will pay for the upkeep.

Fiscal Clifford

Chico, CA

#1 Monday Dec 19
Necessary restoration work includes stripping, cleaning, patching, polishing and resealing the hands. Chico Arts and Cultural FoundationÂ's suggestion is local company Select Janitorial Services, recommended by the Museum of Northern California Art.

The projectÂ's cost, including labor, is $ 4,928.00. A few more competitive bids should be considered.
Chico, CA

