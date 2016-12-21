Trading hands: Chicoa s Our Hands sculpture restoration goes to council
There are 1 comment on the Chico Enterprise-Record story from Sunday Dec 18, titled Trading hands: Chicoa s Our Hands sculpture restoration goes to council. In it, Chico Enterprise-Record reports that:
Enterprise-Record “Our Hands” sculpture seen in downtown Chico on Friday is in need of restoration work. The City Council at its meeting Tuesday will decide if the city will pay for the upkeep.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
|
#1 Monday Dec 19
Necessary restoration work includes stripping, cleaning, patching, polishing and resealing the hands. Chico Arts and Cultural FoundationÂ’s suggestion is local company Select Janitorial Services, recommended by the Museum of Northern California Art.
The projectÂ’s cost, including labor, is $ 4,928.00. A few more competitive bids should be considered.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Charities, A Pay for Play Scheme for the ...
|3 hr
|1outOfNONE
|6
|President elect Trump
|3 hr
|Benjamin
|53
|Hey CRAZIES, Clinton lost, NOW Trump has the TA...
|4 hr
|Hamilton
|4
|Happy Holiday's EvangeliKLANS and RepubliKLANS!
|4 hr
|sinners are you
|1
|President Trump means Conservative Supreme Cour...
|4 hr
|Hamilton
|4
|WAKE UP NORMAL AMERICANS We Are In A Civil War ...
|5 hr
|true
|8
|I LAUGH and SPIT in the FACE of every LIBERAL F...
|16 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC