The Goods

The Goods

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: NewsReview.com

I don't know about you, but I'm about ready to kick 2016 to the curb and usher in a brand new year. In preparation of what's to come, I sat down recently with Chico Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Katie Simmons .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump to inherit more than 100 court vacancies,... 18 min ANONYMOUS 1
Proof The Error Of Obummer Is Gone Forever And ... 24 min ANONYMOUS 7
Jeff Sessions To Implement Voter ID 30 min ANONYMOUS 1
The future First Lady WILL NOT move to the Whit... 39 min a-citizen 6
Trump bottom fishes in the DC SWAMP for Cabinet... 15 hr Thomas 4
trump THANKS HIMSELF 21 hr Thomas 3
Half of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir "Just Say N... 23 hr ValuesEntertainer 1
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,689 • Total comments across all topics: 277,425,565

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC