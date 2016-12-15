The Goods
I don't know about you, but I'm about ready to kick 2016 to the curb and usher in a brand new year. In preparation of what's to come, I sat down recently with Chico Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Katie Simmons .
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump to inherit more than 100 court vacancies,...
|18 min
|ANONYMOUS
|1
|Proof The Error Of Obummer Is Gone Forever And ...
|24 min
|ANONYMOUS
|7
|Jeff Sessions To Implement Voter ID
|30 min
|ANONYMOUS
|1
|The future First Lady WILL NOT move to the Whit...
|39 min
|a-citizen
|6
|Trump bottom fishes in the DC SWAMP for Cabinet...
|15 hr
|Thomas
|4
|trump THANKS HIMSELF
|21 hr
|Thomas
|3
|Half of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir "Just Say N...
|23 hr
|ValuesEntertainer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC