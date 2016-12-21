Rain possible, cold likely over New Y...

Rain possible, cold likely over New Yeara s weekend

Thursday Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Forecasters with the National Weather Service says one storm will roll in tonight and linger into Saturday morning, followed by another storm Sunday that may stretch to Tuesday night. It's not a big chance, and even the storm tonight only has a 30 percent chance of bringing showers, according to the weather service.

