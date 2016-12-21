Power grinches Christmas home; turns it dark

Jason Alaways has decorated for Christmas every year for the past 28 years, but this Christmas season, a transformer in his mobile home park blew and he decided not to put up his hundreds of decorations. Alaways arranges a candy cane in front of a holiday sign in what he says will be the only Christmas decorations this year Friday at his home on Nord Avenue in Chico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.