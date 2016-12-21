Power grinches Christmas home; turns it dark
Jason Alaways has decorated for Christmas every year for the past 28 years, but this Christmas season, a transformer in his mobile home park blew and he decided not to put up his hundreds of decorations. Alaways arranges a candy cane in front of a holiday sign in what he says will be the only Christmas decorations this year Friday at his home on Nord Avenue in Chico.
