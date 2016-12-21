No plea yet for Chico man charged in deadly hit-and-run case
A roadside memorial for 20-year-old Maria Flores is seen Friday on Nord Avenue near West Sacramento Avenue. Flores was hit and killed by a car at the location Dec. 7. Oroville >> Bryan Dawson, the man charged in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in Chico earlier this month, made his second court appearance Wednesday, but has not yet entered a plea.
