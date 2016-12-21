No plea yet for Chico man charged in ...

No plea yet for Chico man charged in deadly hit-and-run case

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Mercury-Register

A roadside memorial for 20-year-old Maria Flores is seen Friday on Nord Avenue near West Sacramento Avenue. Flores was hit and killed by a car at the location Dec. 7. Oroville >> Bryan Dawson, the man charged in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in Chico earlier this month, made his second court appearance Wednesday, but has not yet entered a plea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Charities, A Pay for Play Scheme for the ... 3 hr 1outOfNONE 6
President elect Trump 4 hr Benjamin 53
Hey CRAZIES, Clinton lost, NOW Trump has the TA... 4 hr Hamilton 4
Happy Holiday's EvangeliKLANS and RepubliKLANS! 4 hr sinners are you 1
President Trump means Conservative Supreme Cour... 4 hr Hamilton 4
WAKE UP NORMAL AMERICANS We Are In A Civil War ... 5 hr true 8
I LAUGH and SPIT in the FACE of every LIBERAL F... 16 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 8
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,496 • Total comments across all topics: 277,255,628

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC