No plea yet for Chico man charged in deadly hit-and-run case

A roadside memorial for 20-year-old Maria Flores is seen Friday on Nord Avenue near West Sacramento Avenue. Flores was hit and killed by a car at the location Dec. 7. Oroville >> Bryan Dawson, the man charged in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in Chico earlier this month, made his second court appearance Wednesday, but has not yet entered a plea.

