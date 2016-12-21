New play equipment installed at DeGarmo
Chico >> Just in time for Christmas break, new play equipment has been installed at DeGarmo Community Park in north Chico. The park off the The Esplanade, near Shasta School, is owned by the Chico Area Recreation and Park District, which approved replacing the equipment after staff noticed the matting below the main play structure was falling apart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Charities, A Pay for Play Scheme for the ...
|3 hr
|1outOfNONE
|6
|President elect Trump
|4 hr
|Benjamin
|53
|Hey CRAZIES, Clinton lost, NOW Trump has the TA...
|4 hr
|Hamilton
|4
|Happy Holiday's EvangeliKLANS and RepubliKLANS!
|4 hr
|sinners are you
|1
|President Trump means Conservative Supreme Cour...
|4 hr
|Hamilton
|4
|WAKE UP NORMAL AMERICANS We Are In A Civil War ...
|6 hr
|true
|8
|I LAUGH and SPIT in the FACE of every LIBERAL F...
|16 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC