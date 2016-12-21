Man who fell inside rice silo dies of...

Man who fell inside rice silo dies of injuries

Tuesday

Robert Dean, 43, of Chico, died early Saturday morning at Enloe Medical Center, about a week and a half after falling at Lundberg Family Farms in Richvale. Part of Dean's job was to climb down the ladder and obtain a small sample of rice for testing.

