Letter: Justice system favors the well-connected

Well here we go again with the nice little slap on the wrist and you be a good boy now, and you will only get 180 days in jail and a bunch of years probation. Then when I picked up this morning's paper, I saw Patrick Feaster will probably only get half-time! What is the matter with you people? Are you blind to the fact that the officer in question plain out killed that poor man? Can you not see what's on the film or do you all have blinders on? Just a plain cover up for your officer in question.

