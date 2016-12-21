Hot shot: Residual festiveness

Hot shot: Residual festiveness

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Residual festiveness: On the day after Christmas, 5-year-old Drake Dreiss of Chico was still wearing his Santa hat as he and his mom Holly Dreiss , sister Kendall Dreiss, 3, and Nancy Clement of Kelseyville hike with dog Dixie near Horseshoe Lake in upper Bidwell Park in Chico. Readers can submit photos for consideration to “Hot Shot” at [email protected] or tag their photos with #thisischico on Instagram.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The future First Lady WILL NOT move to the Whit... 3 hr Thomas 5
Trump bottom fishes in the DC SWAMP for Cabinet... 3 hr Thomas 4
trump THANKS HIMSELF 9 hr Thomas 3
Half of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir "Just Say N... 11 hr ValuesEntertainer 1
News Random acts of kindness amaze Chico residents (Dec '09) 16 hr Judy 10
China Moon 20 hr Deep Space 1
Democrats lost over 1,000 seats under Obama Tue Bob Is So Old 2
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,376 • Total comments across all topics: 277,412,236

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC