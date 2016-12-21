Hot shot: Residual festiveness

Residual festiveness: On the day after Christmas, 5-year-old Drake Dreiss of Chico was still wearing his Santa hat as he and his mom Holly Dreiss , sister Kendall Dreiss, 3, and Nancy Clement of Kelseyville hike with dog Dixie near Horseshoe Lake in upper Bidwell Park in Chico. Readers can submit photos for consideration to “Hot Shot” at [email protected] or tag their photos with #thisischico on Instagram.

