Hot shot: Playground closed
Playground closed: Caper Acres playground at the One-Mile Recreation Area in lower Bidwell Park is closed due to two valley oaks that fell there, including this one that heavily damaged the Crooked House. The ground is so saturated that city of Chico crews won't be able to begin removal of the trees for several days, and the future of the Crooked House is uncertain.
