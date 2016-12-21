Holiday meal, gifts at the fairgrounds in Chico
Taylor Anderson, 9, rushes to Santa with the bag of toys as the Salvation Army and the Jesus Center team up Friday to hold a Christmas dinner at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds in Chico. Chico >> Santa and elves circled through Harvest Hall at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds Friday during a community meal and gift giving.
