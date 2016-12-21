Hands in need
The hands went up with middle fingers erected first, but that wasn't the most controversial part of their installation. Back in 2000, the "Our Hands" sculpture's $65,000 price tag drew widespread criticism; the better part of two decades later, that's dissipated and the piece of public art in front of Chico's municipal building has become iconic.
