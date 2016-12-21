Fire causes heavy damage to Chico duplex

Fire causes heavy damage to Chico duplex

Friday Dec 30

Firefighters from Cal Fire-Butte County and the Chico Fire Department battle smoke and flames in a house Friday on the 800 block of Cleveland Avenue in Chico. Chico >> A fire broke out Friday morning in the Chapman neighborhood in Chico, sending plumes of smoke over the area and badly damaging an occupied duplex, firefighters said.

