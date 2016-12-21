Ex-county employee gets 60 days for stealing public funds
Oroville >> A former county employee was sentenced Wednesday to 60 days in jail for stealing more than $24,000 in public funds. Michelle Lee Aguila, 49, of Chico pled no contest in September in Butte County Superior Court in September to a single count of theft of public funds.
