Ex-county employee gets 60 days for s...

Ex-county employee gets 60 days for stealing public funds

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Oroville >> A former county employee was sentenced Wednesday to 60 days in jail for stealing more than $24,000 in public funds. Michelle Lee Aguila, 49, of Chico pled no contest in September in Butte County Superior Court in September to a single count of theft of public funds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
"ELVIS" Denies agreeing to entertain at Trumps ... 9 hr NotEvenDead 1
Proof The Error Of Obummer Is Gone Forever And ... 10 hr Hancock 8
Trump wears more make up than his IMMIGRANT WIF... 10 hr Barnum n Trump ci... 1
Trumps Cabinet picks are worth more than 15 BIL... 10 hr YOUrAnumber 1
The future First Lady WILL NOT move to the Whit... 10 hr Thomas 8
Many "Rockets" Dancers Refuse to entertain at T... 10 hr NoGoOnTheRockets 1
Trump to inherit more than 100 court vacancies,... 11 hr ANONYMOUS 1
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,564 • Total comments across all topics: 277,442,046

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC