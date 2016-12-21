Editorial: Hits and misses
The city of Chico has another low-tech, low-cost transportation improvement on the way, just awaiting a little dry weather. It will involve painting some stripes on Ivy Street, and should markedly increase the safety of the many bicyclists using the road.
