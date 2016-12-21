City facing lawsuit, referendum over Chico Scrap Metal decision
Citizen group “Move the Junkyard” has filed a referendum with the city of Chico, a document that aims for reconsideration of the City Council decision to allow Chico Scrap Metal to stay on East 20th Street. It is also pursuing legal action against the city through a petition for a writ of mandate, a court order to a government agency to undo a former action perceived as illegal.
