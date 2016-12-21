Chicoans asked to skip wood fires Tuesday
Chico >> Residents in the Chico area are asked to refrain from lighting wood fires Tuesday, due to a forecast of poor air quality. A mandatory ban on wood fires inside the Chico city limits is also triggered for Tuesday by the “Check Before You Light” advisory issued Monday by the Butte County Air Quality Management district.
