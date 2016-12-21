Chicoans asked to skip wood fires Tue...

Chicoans asked to skip wood fires Tuesday

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Chico >> Residents in the Chico area are asked to refrain from lighting wood fires Tuesday, due to a forecast of poor air quality. A mandatory ban on wood fires inside the Chico city limits is also triggered for Tuesday by the “Check Before You Light” advisory issued Monday by the Butte County Air Quality Management district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Charities, A Pay for Play Scheme for the ... 3 hr 1outOfNONE 6
President elect Trump 3 hr Benjamin 53
Hey CRAZIES, Clinton lost, NOW Trump has the TA... 4 hr Hamilton 4
Happy Holiday's EvangeliKLANS and RepubliKLANS! 4 hr sinners are you 1
President Trump means Conservative Supreme Cour... 4 hr Hamilton 4
WAKE UP NORMAL AMERICANS We Are In A Civil War ... 5 hr true 8
I LAUGH and SPIT in the FACE of every LIBERAL F... 16 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 8
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Butte County was issued at December 22 at 4:00AM PST

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,510 • Total comments across all topics: 277,255,561

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC