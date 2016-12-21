Chico motorcyclist charged after chase, crash

A 26-year-old Chico man suffered major injuries in a collision about 9:10 p.m. Tuesday on southbound Interstate 5 south of Red Bluff following a pursuit. The California Highway Patrol says Joseph Erin Wauseka Forrest was driving a Honda CBR motorcycle south on I-5 at speeds of 120-140 mph when officers tried to initiate a stop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.